American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,205,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 843,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after buying an additional 2,921,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,926,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.