First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

AG stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.71 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.006 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 56,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,635,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

