Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Lowered by Analyst

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camping World in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 131.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CWH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. Camping World has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Camping World by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

