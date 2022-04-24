CIBC Cuts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$126.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$154.60.

TSE WFG opened at C$111.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.69. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$82.09 and a 12 month high of C$130.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 13.7199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

