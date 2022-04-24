Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Equinor ASA’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

NYSE EQNR opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 741,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.