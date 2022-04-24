Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Boosted by Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

APA stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APA by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

