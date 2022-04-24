Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at CIBC

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$38.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$34.74 and a 52 week high of C$44.63.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$351.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winpak will post 2.2000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Winpak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.