KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of ES opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.