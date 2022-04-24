TELUS (TSE:T) Rating Lowered to Hold at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$33.50. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.09.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$33.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.66 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.50. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$25.36 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.