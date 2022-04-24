New Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.64 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,764 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $2,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

