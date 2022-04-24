Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Flywire Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of FLYW opened at $29.24 on Friday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $780,450.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,755,232.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,132 shares of company stock worth $3,210,134 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

