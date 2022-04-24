Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Flywire Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of FLYW opened at $29.24 on Friday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.
In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $780,450.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,755,232.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,132 shares of company stock worth $3,210,134 over the last 90 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flywire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.