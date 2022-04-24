TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.50 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.11.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$72.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$71.14 billion and a PE ratio of 38.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Also, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba bought 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,845 shares in the company, valued at C$853,140.86. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

