Terran Orbital Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terran Orbital in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $4.75 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital Corporation operates as a satellite manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. The company is involved in the manufacture of flight proven bus hardware, bespoke payload modules, advanced antenna apertures, performant edge processing, and dispensers; and provision of mission services, such as launch brokering/integration, ascent operations, mission operations, mission design/planning, and ground stations/networking, as well as data products, including synthetic aperture radar, electro optical, passive RF, multi-band infrared, and space domain awareness products.

