Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

