Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Super Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

SGHC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Super Group stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35. Super Group has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

