Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Super Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
SGHC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.
Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
