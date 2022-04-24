Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.32 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 105,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.