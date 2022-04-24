SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.91 and a 200-day moving average of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

