Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $3,287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

