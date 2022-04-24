Raymond James Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$7.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.34. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,033,415. Also, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

