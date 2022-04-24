Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$43.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.00.
Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$36.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$38.91. The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
