Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$43.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.00.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$36.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$12.15 and a one year high of C$38.91. The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$635.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

