Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

FOLD opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

In other news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172 shares of company stock valued at $227,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

