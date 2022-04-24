Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $73.88 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.