Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$26.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.79.

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$16.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.39. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$15.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

