Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nucor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

NYSE:NUE opened at $161.05 on Friday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Nucor by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

