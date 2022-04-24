Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.18.

NYSE:FNV opened at $158.54 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.03.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,943,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

