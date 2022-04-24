Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Lowered by KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

MT stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 86.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29,247.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 152,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

