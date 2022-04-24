Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Boosted by KeyCorp

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,994,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,852,000 after buying an additional 101,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,296,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,295,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,797,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.