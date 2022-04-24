Head to Head Contrast: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

68.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.84 $6.12 billion $5.17 12.35 VOC Energy Trust $9.30 million 14.26 $8.67 million $0.40 19.50

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Canadian Natural Resources and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 10 0 2.67 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $73.53, indicating a potential upside of 15.13%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 23.33% 21.20% 9.82% VOC Energy Trust 93.20% 51.15% 51.15%

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VOC Energy Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats VOC Energy Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of approximately 2.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties; and approximately 5.4 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

