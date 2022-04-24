Head-To-Head Comparison: Weidai (NYSE:WEI) vs. OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Weidai (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Weidai and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai N/A N/A N/A OppFi N/A 12.27% 2.63%

Weidai has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Weidai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weidai and OppFi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai $111.02 million 0.14 -$179.00 million N/A N/A OppFi $350.57 million 0.93 $25.55 million N/A N/A

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Weidai.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Weidai and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai 0 0 0 0 N/A OppFi 0 1 4 0 2.80

OppFi has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 191.95%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Weidai.

Summary

OppFi beats Weidai on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weidai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

