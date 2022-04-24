Contrasting Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) & BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Backblaze and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Backblaze presently has a consensus target price of 24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.04%. BTCS has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.03%. Given Backblaze’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than BTCS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze N/A N/A N/A BTCS -1,321.56% -197.18% -125.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Backblaze and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $67.48 million 4.55 -$21.70 million N/A N/A BTCS $1.21 million 35.55 -$16.05 million ($4.09) -0.84

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Backblaze.

Summary

Backblaze beats BTCS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, including backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides as a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases comprising computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About BTCS (Get Rating)

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

