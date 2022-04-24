Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Price Target Raised to C$14.60

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.60 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 800.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.51.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$2.09 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total value of C$67,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,618,468.57.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

