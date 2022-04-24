CIBC Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$66.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.00.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$63.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.30. Emera has a one year low of C$55.42 and a one year high of C$65.23.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

