BMO Capital Markets Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$7.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cormark increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CR opened at C$4.91 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.51.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$353,570.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,643,470.88. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at C$4,700,417.79. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,225 shares of company stock worth $801,247.

Crew Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.