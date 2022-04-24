Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$9.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

DPM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

TSE:DPM opened at C$7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.86. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.99 and a 52 week high of C$9.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. Insiders sold 78,913 shares of company stock valued at $616,849 over the last 90 days.

About Dundee Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.