Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$9.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.
DPM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
TSE:DPM opened at C$7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.86. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.99 and a 52 week high of C$9.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total value of C$92,875.00. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. Insiders sold 78,913 shares of company stock valued at $616,849 over the last 90 days.
About Dundee Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
