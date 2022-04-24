Eight Capital Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$11.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Capstone Mining from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.06.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.33 and a 1-year high of C$7.79.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

