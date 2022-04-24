CIBC Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.00.

DBM opened at C$7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$639.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.62.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

About Doman Building Materials Group (Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM)

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.