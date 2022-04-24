CIBC Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.00.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

DBM opened at C$7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$639.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.62.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

About Doman Building Materials Group (Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.