Crown (CCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Crown’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $119.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $130.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

