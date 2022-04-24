Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.56.

TSE GOOS opened at C$27.78 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$27.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.46.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

