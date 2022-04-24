Canaccord Genuity Group Raises GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Price Target to C$10.00

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.04 price target (up previously from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of GCM opened at C$5.59 on Friday. GCM Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of C$547.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58.

In related news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total transaction of C$139,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,956.35.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

