Corning (GLW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Corning has set its Q1 guidance at $0.48-0.53 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. Corning has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Corning by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.