Polaris (PII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY22 guidance at $10.10-$10.40 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Polaris alerts:

NYSE:PII opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.64.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.