Brown & Brown (BRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BRO opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

