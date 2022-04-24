IDEX (IEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. IDEX has set its Q1 guidance at $1.73-1.76 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.33-7.63 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.79 and a 200 day moving average of $212.91. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

