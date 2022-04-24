Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.10.

Shares of FTT opened at C$36.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.24. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$29.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total transaction of C$239,639.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

