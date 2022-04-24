Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $458.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 495,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

