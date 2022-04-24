Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,213,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,945,000 after purchasing an additional 568,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.