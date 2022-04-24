Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 94,596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 45,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 60,145 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

