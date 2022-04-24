Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HBM. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.93.

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -7.03. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

