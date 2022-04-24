Ternium (TX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Ternium to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TX stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. Ternium has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ternium by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

