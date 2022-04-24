Coca-Cola (KO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.440-$2.460 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.44-2.46 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KO opened at $65.25 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

